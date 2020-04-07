Rivera seeks to hire furloughed nurses to aid city

LAWRENCE — The city wants to hire nurses placed on furlough at Lawrence General Hospital to help them track local COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
As of Monday night, Lawrence had four COVID-19 related deaths, 346 positive cases and at least one police officer and one firefighter who tested positive.
Of the 346 positive cases, Mayor Daniel Rivera said 55 percent involved people under age 40. All four COVID-19 deaths are believed to be people over age 70.
"Young people who are infected are infecting older people who are at home or at work," Rivera said. "Lawrence is the workforce of the Merrimack Valley. A lot of people are still working in places that are essential."
Lawrence General Hospital announced they were placing 160 employees, including 16 nurses, on a four-week furlough effective Monday as a cost-saving measure.
Rivera on Tuesday said he is trying to hire those nurses to work for the city while they are on furlough. He said he has spoken with LGH President and CEO Deborah Wilson about his plan.
"We will pay them the same rate they were making at the hospital. ...We can put them right to work," said Rivera, noting he will be reimbursed by the state for the nurses' paychecks.
The nurses can work alongside inspectional services and public health nurses to check on people who have tested positive for coronavirus and are under quarantine, Rivera said.
A "quarantine house" in the city may be opened in the near future for "people who don't have a place to quarantine" to go and recover, he said.
Rivera said a location for such a facility has not yet been determined.
Also, an area of "overflow beds" for sick patients if necessary is also being considered. However, Rivera said all available space in area hospitals will be utilized first including, break rooms and classrooms.
"We do have plans and we are prepared," he said.
Nurses working for the city can do so from their homes, calling COVID-19 patients and following up with them.
"We haven't been able to call them yet to ask them if they are better," he said.
The city is trying to closely track the cases and identify "clusters" where COVID-19 tests exist.
"Some clusters are going to get the attention of the state," said Rivera, referring to the Department of Public Health.
An administrator at Mary Immaculate Health Care Services at 172 Lawrence St. said there were six confirmed COVID-19 cases there as of Friday.
A DPH spokesperson on Tuesday said that agency is "aware of several COVID-19 cases in this nursing home, and have been working with the facility since March 30 when they were reported."
Nursing homes can be "an accelerator" for the virus, which can cause intense respiratory illness and possible death. Residents can be "vulnerable to complications from the virus ... even more so in an enclosed environment like a nursing home," according to information provided by DPH.
"These facilities are high-risk settings for severe outcomes due to outbreaks of COVID-19, due to the age and underlying conditions of the residents who live in them, and because they rely on health care staff and other employees who, like all of us, live in communities where this novel virus is present," according to DPH.
"This situation is made more complicated by the growing body of evidence regarding the potential for people to spread the virus in the two days before they develop symptoms," DPH added.
The DPH is working with the National Guard on a mobile testing program for nursing homes. As of Monday, the National Guard has visited 80 facilities and tested 1,300 nursing home patients, according to the DPH.
