ANDOVER — The game room is typically packed on any given afternoon and many of the classes are filled as Elder Services celebrates the grand opening of the Robb Center on Thursday.
"It's great we are finally at this point," said Jane Burns, director of Elder Services.
The renovated center opened in April when construction was completed. Since then the center has been offering more programs and is back operating fully, allowing drop-ins since the pandemic restrictions were lifted.
The senior center was closed in November 2019 to begin renovations, and programs were displaced. Programs continued mostly virtually since the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in early 2020.
The center has offered every class, teacher and group the option to come back, and most have, Burns said. Some programs, like tap dance, will be back a little later this fall, she said.
The center is typically bustling with full classes and other programs. However, Elder Services will continue offerings on Zoom, which helped the town department connect with seniors who might typically not be able to come to the center, Burns said.
Anyone who walks into the new Robb Center is greeted by the fireplace, which gives the lobby a welcoming feel, Burns said. It appears to be an open flame, but instead is an electric-powered steam illumination that looks like fire, she explained, placing her hand above the steam.
The lobby has gotten lots of use and is the go-to place for many seniors looking to chill out during heat waves, she said.
"It was so awesome to see the waiting room and lobby full of people gathering again," she said about a recent scorching day.
Center staff and volunteers are still taking precautions because of the pandemic. Masks are placed around the center if someone decides to wear one. There's also a plexiglass buffer at the front desk.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone back," Burns said.
Visit the center at 30 Whittier Ct., Andover, for a grand opening and open house on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, for live performances and refreshments.