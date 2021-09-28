METHUEN — It’s been said that if you find a penny and pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck. In Methuen, if you see a painted rock with an inspirational saying or intricate design, chances are it has been painted with care by Elaine Anderson or Yvonne Paplaskas. Those contain almost as much good luck.
The two Methuen women have started a kindness rock garden at the Nevins Memorial Library on Broadway with the goal of spreading cheer wherever they go — creating a ripple effect of goodwill across the city. Need a lift? Take a rock with a saying like ‘Be happy’ or ‘Stay magical.’ Then, when you’ve had your fill, hide the rock for another resident to find.
“When people post stories (to our Facebook page) with pictures of the rocks they’ve found, the stories are really touching,” Anderson said. “They’ll say, ‘I really needed this message today: Thank you.’ It makes us feel so good.”
Calling their effort the “Kindness Rock Project,” the Facebook group boasts nearly 700 members and allows Methuen residents and budding artists interested in the painted rock trend to admire the rocks hidden throughout the city.
Paplaskas first got into the project when she found a rock outside the post office on Broadway four years ago that was branded with “143 rocks.”
“I was so excited to find it. I looked up their Facebook group and it was very small. It was a woman and her daughter. They were pretty active,” Paplaskas said. “I posted a picture of my rock and then started to investigate painted rocks.”
Anderson, also a painted rock enthusiast, was on the other side of town, interested in the activity. She met Paplaskas when she posted on a Methuen-based community Facebook page after Paplaskas asked if any other residents were interested in the activity. The rest was history.
“I didn’t expect it was going to be so much fun. When I looked into it and found out that people paint and hide them, I knew I was going to do that around Methuen. The surprise is the fun,” Paplaskas said, adding that the women initially painted with a larger group in Chelmsford before starting their own Methuen-centric Facebook group called MethuenMA Rocks.
While the friendship and camaraderie when painting the rocks is what brought Anderson and Paplaskas together initially, the women say paying it forward and making others smile is what makes the project worth it to them.
“At the police station, I always hide rocks where the officers go in. I met an officer who said that they put them on their desks if they find them,” Paplaskas said. “The fire station (employees) do not touch them. They leave them where I place them. Every time I ride by, if I notice one missing, I’ll replace it.”
Prior to the pandemic, the group painted at the Methuen Senior Activity Center and at Methuen High School. The women look forward to holding additional group sessions, hopefully at the Nevins Memorial Library.
Anderson asked library staff last fall during the pandemic if the kindness rocks they painted could be placed near the doors of the library at the foot of a tree so patrons could see a peaceful, welcoming sight as they enter.
“We’d go to see similar gardens up at Salisbury Beach and hoped to have our own garden,” Anderson said.
She asked, and library staff were more than accommodating, she said.
Should residents or visitors find a rock, they are asked to post a photo of their found treasure to the MethuenMARocks Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/MethuenMARocks
So far, a rock has traveled as far as Italy, according to the women.
A Patriots-themed painted rock was once found by a pilot, Anderson said. “That was fun. Every trip he was on, he’d post a picture,” she said. “He’d say, ‘We’re in Florida now, we’re California now.’”
“We just hope the rocks make someone happy,” Paplaskas said.
Added Anderson: “People may say it’s weird, but I don’t think it’s weird. We’re spreading kindness. It’s also very therapeutic and peaceful.”
Members of the group have also painted rocks for different themed events and charity efforts, the women said, including contributing over 200 to a Methuen resident who participated in a Susan G. Komen walk for breast cancer. Rocks are also currently being painted and hidden for Saturday’s upcoming Methuen Day, Paplaskas said.