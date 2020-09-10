LAWRENCE — Members of the Lawrence Teachers’ Union gathered for a protest and rolling rally on Wednesday making the case, like many teachers across the state, that schools aren’t prepared to bring teachers back into buildings safely.
Expected to report to buildings five days a week while teaching remotely, the union demonstrated outside the Parthum School ahead of the Lawrence Alliance for Education meeting on reopening schools, calling for the district to meet certain health and safety criteria before teachers return.
“With Lawrence near the top of the state’s list of high-risk communities for COVID spread, we’re relieved that the Lawrence Public Schools are beginning the school year the safest way for our students: with remote learning. But if our school buildings are unsafe for students, how can it be safe for hundreds of educators – many of them at a high risk of death or severe illness if they catch the coronavirus – to congregate in the very same buildings every day?” said Kim Barry, President of the Lawrence Teachers’ Union in a press release.
