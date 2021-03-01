Rotary Club awards banquet goes virtual

ANDOVER — The Rotary Club of Andover will celebrate its 2020 Citizens Who Care event Wednesday with a special virtual presentation.
Last year, the 24th annual celebration to honor Andover residents for their service was postponed because of the pandemic. The adoption of new technology over the past year, however, has helped the organization plan this week's virtual event which will be special, said Andy Betts, president of Andover Rotary.
The club will honor each award recipient with their own biographical video documenting their service to the community, creating a 90-minute award ceremony that will be followed by Zoom receptions where people can interact with the recipients, Betts said.
In previous years “there would be a banquet all night long and then presentations and then people went home,” Betts said, “After the event this time, there will be breakout sessions on Zoom so you will be able to thank them and meet them.”
This year the Rotary is celebrating a “stellar group,” said organizer Sheldon Berman.
“There’s so many extraordinary people who are here,” Berman said of those who will receive the awards.
The group includes Andover High School graduate and current Colby College freshman Wilson Stecher, who will be honored as the Student of the Year. During his time at Andover High School, Stecher was the lead mentor for Students to Students, a peer mentor group that helps freshmen.
Rabbi Robert Goldstein and his wife, Faith Goldstein, are recipients of the lifetime achievement award for their years of service to the community. The award is being given to them as they begin new adventures, with the rabbi retiring from Temple Emanuel this summer. John “Muddy” Waters and his wife, Liza Waters, are also recipients of a lifetime achievement award for their years of service to the community. John Waters retired as the head of Pike School last year.
Joel Blumstein, Jane Cairns, Louise Hadad, Joanne Lina Heim, Carolyn Hill Page, Michael Konjoian and Lenore Price are all recipients of citizen of the year awards.
Norma Villarreal will be honored as the teacher of the year.
Awards will be given starting at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a virtual meet-and-greet after at 8 p.m. For more information and to sign up for the event, go to citizenswhocare.eventbrite.com.
After the event, the club will begin planning its 25th awards ceremony celebrating 2021 Citizens Who Care, Betts said. The event will be planned for the fall, he said, when hopefully there won’t be as many restrictions for social events.