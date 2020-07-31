Route 125 shut down for fire at Osgood Landing

NORTH ANDOVER — Route 125 was shut down for about an hour Friday afternoon as firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of Osgood Landing, at 1600 Osgood St.
The fire appeared to be contained. No smoke or flames were visible, and firefighters had it under control quickly.
Further details were not immediately available.
Amazon, the online retail giant, has chosen the former Lucent Technologies plant as the site of a distribution center.
