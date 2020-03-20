NORTH ANDOVER — Drivers traveling Route 114 in North Andover and Lawrence can expect possible delays beginning Monday, and lasting into June.
MassDOT announced temporary lane closures on Route 114 (Turnpike Street) between the intersection of Route 125 in North Andover and the Interstate 495 ramps in Lawrence.
The closures are necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively conduct construction.
The temporary closures will be in place weekly during overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. There will also be intermittent daytime operations that will take place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Throughout these operations, a minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in all directions.
Appropriate signs, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
Drivers are encouraged to make informed decisions before heading out onto the roadways. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
MassDOT officials said the work will be conducted by Brox Industries The estimated cost of the project is $1.8 million. The project is anticipated to be completed in June.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.