ROWLEY – The state Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday upheld the 2008 murder conviction of a local man who bludgeoned his wife to death with a baseball bat in their home.
In his appeal filed three years ago, Kenneth Scott Richards, then 49, claimed his attorney was ineffective and that Judge Richard Welch made several errors.
Richards was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole when a Newburyport Superior Court jury found him guilty of the first-degree murder of his wife with deliberate premeditation and with atrocity and cruelty.
In his appeal, Richards was hoping for either a new trial or a reduction of his life sentence.
The decision Wednesday marks Richards’ second unsuccessful bid for a new trial. Shortly after his conviction in 2008, he sought a new trial based on the same complaints, but a Superior Court judge quickly denied the request.
In the ruling issued Wednesday, the SJC wrote, “The defendant did not receive a perfect trial, but none of the errors cause us to believe that the trial was unfair or that the verdict of murder in the first degree is not consonant with justice.”
In the early morning of June 23, 2006, Richards beat his wife, Rachel Richards, to death with a bat. Afterward, he was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds to his chest. Following surgery, he admitted to police that he had killed his wife and that the stab wounds were self-inflicted.
At trial, however, Richards claimed his wife was bipolar and he struck her in self-defense after she stabbed him. Hours later, the Superior Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.
Court records show that Richards claimed his attorney was “constitutionally ineffective” for failing to find an expert witness who could have had his hospital admission thrown out because he was under the influence of an anesthesia and pain medication at the time. Richards also claimed his attorney botched his closing argument by conceding certain aspects of the crime that bolstered the prosecutor’s case.
At the same time, Richards accused Welch of not giving the jury proper instruction in terms of Richards’ statements following surgery and for declining his request to instruct the jury regarding “reasonable provocation.”
Roughly seven months after hearing arguments from both sides, the SJC upheld Richards’ conviction and the prison sentence handed down by Welch.
“We affirm the defendant’s conviction of murder in the first degree and the denial of his motion for a new trial, and after plenary review of the entirety of the record, we decline to exercise our authority to reduce the verdict or order a new trial,” the decision reads.
The SJC judges acknowledged that Richards’ attorney did make an error by not introducing expert evidence regarding the residual effects of medication following surgery.
“Counsel’s error, however, created a substantial likelihood of a miscarriage of justice only if it was likely to have influenced the jury’s conclusion,” the decision reads.
The judges also agreed that while Richards was still under the influence of anesthesia, his answers to police questions “were rational and appropriate, indicating his full understanding of the questions,” according to the decision.