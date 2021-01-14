ROWLEY — Local police are warning residents of a phone-based scam involving at least one person claiming residents owe money to the Rowley Water Department and the Rowley Municipal Light Plant.
Those two departments, along with Rowley police, have received reports from victims of a scammer who appears to be calling from a phone number that belongs to the Water Department or Municipal Light Plant, claiming the resident owes money and demanding payment, according to police.
In light of the scammer, the Rowley Water Department reminded residents the department will never call customers regarding payments. All payments are handled by the Pennichuck Corporation, which will contact customers directly by mail. Customers will never be contacted by phone or by email regarding missed or late payments.
Also, the RMLP will never call offering a potential savings or to clear a missed payment over the phone or email, and will only contact residents by mail, according to a press release.
"The RMLP is your only electric supplier, customers can only pay their bill to us. If you are in doubt of the validity of the call, hang up and call the RMLP office at 978-948-3992. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.," a department spokesperson said in a statement.
Additionally, the Rowley Police Department stressed residents should never give personal information, Social Security numbers or credit card numbers to people through social media, or to people who call their homes or cell phones unsolicited.
If residents receive a call demanding payment on behalf of either department, they should hang up immediately and contact the Rowley police at 978-948-7644. Anyone with questions or who feels as though they’ve been victimized is asked to contact Rowley police.