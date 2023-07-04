LAWRENCE — After 24 weeks on paid administrative leave, Police Chief Roy Vasque confirmed Tuesday he retired from the Lawrence Police Department after reaching a settlement with the city effective June 30.
Vasque was a 31-year veteran of the LPD and served as President of the Major City Police Chiefs of Massachusetts. He declined to comment on any settlement details and on whether he has another job lined up.
Mayor Brian DePena placed Vasque on paid administrative leave in late January, with a spokesperson saying he was the focus of an ongoing investigation led by an outside firm.
Alfred Donovan, a retired Massachusetts Police Chief who runs APD Management Inc., was hired by the city to conduct an independent investigation involving Vasque and numerous Lawrence police officers previously placed on administrative leave.
The Eagle-Tribune on June 14 requested copies of all reports and paperwork Donovan and APD Management have compiled, any billing invoices and how much the city has paid Donovan and/or the firm to date.
In an e-mail sent Friday, June 30, at 4:38 p.m., Lawrence City Clerk Eileen Bernal said the "city possesses records responsive to your request."
However, she requested an estimated 10 additional days "to produce the requested records to you."
Vasque was paid approximately $100,000 while on paid leave, according to city records. He had a contract with the city until May 2026.
With his retirement, his payout from the city exceeds $780,000, according to city officials. It's unclear where in the budget the city is able to pull such a payment from, however.
DePena on July 4 issued a statement at 11:50 a.m. announcing Vasque's "early retirement."
He said he would like to thank Vasque "for his years of service and dedication to the community and wishes him a prosperous and healthy retirement."
In late January, in Vasque's absence, Capt. Michael McCarthy was named acting deputy police chief. It's unclear who will replace Vasque permanently.
Appointed in 2018, Vasque previously said that during his five years as police chief he made advances in the department which included crime reduction, better equipment and increased community engagement.
Vasque also played a major command role during the 2018 Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster, which caused fires and explosions throughout South Lawrence, killed one Lawrence man and displaced hundreds of families for months. He oversaw installation of a city wide surveillance project of over 350 cameras and the construction of a new, $59 million police station, a project that is underway.
LPD in 2020 became the only majority minority department in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, according to Vasque's LinkedIn profile on social media.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, City Council President Marc Laplante said news of Vasque's retirement "greatly saddens me. During his time as chief he amassed a legacy of compliments."
Laplante pointed to Vasque's leadership during the gas disaster, an overall crime reduction in five years and the new police station construction.
"He worked well with residents and was deeply respected. His skill leadership and understanding of our complex city will not be easily or quickly replaced," Laplante said.
DePena also asked Donovan’s agency to conduct independent investigations into incidents involving Det. Paul MacMillan, Capt. Maurice Aguiler, Detective Shaun McLellan and Capt. Fabian Guerrero. The four officers were placed on administrative leave at varying times for different reasons since last summer.
The outcomes of Donovan’s investigations, including any discipline, have not been publicly revealed.
