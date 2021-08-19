Royal Crest 3-D video presentation sparks debate

The North Andover Planning Board took a tour of the re-developed Royal Crest Estates Tuesday night, but only as it appeared in a three-dimensional video presented by the project's architect.
Design features that before had only been described in numbers, or seen in two dimensions on plans, could now be visited as if in person.
"We want to give life to those numbers and to those plans," said Mike Lozado, a vice president at real estate developers Trinity Financial. "We want to show you what this will really look like."
The presentation was the latest phase in Trinity Financial's proposal to create a mixed-use development with retail, business and office spaces on the 77-acre site across from Merrimack College on Route 114.
That property is currently occupied by 588 housing units that date to the early 1970s, and consist entirely of two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The four minute, 50-second video incorporated changes that Trinity made to its original plan from a year ago, after it was criticized as too dense by almost everyone in North Andover who reviewed it. There was also concern that the height of the buildings would feel intrusive to neighboring properties.
Trinity reduced the overall design by 20 percent by eliminating 332 housing units and made other adjustments to the plan, most of which were first described at meetings of the Planning and Select boards in June.
"We've reduced the heights of many of the buildings throughout the site, and where we have taller buildings, we've further focused those inward, into the site and toward the front of the site," Lozado said. "Toward the neighborhoods, the buildings have generally gotten shorter. We've significantly widened the landscape buffers at sensitive locations."
John Martin, an architect from Elkus Manfredi, introduced the video by cautioning that the design of the buildings conveyed his firm's aspirations rather than a final product.
"These are not final architectural solutions," Martin said. "What we are committing to tonight are the height and the width and the geo-positioning of the plan on the land."
The video begins at the southern end of the development, and passes the buildings and parking garages on Route 114 before turning into the re-imagined development at a traffic light.
The view passes a village green on the left, peeks down a residential street on the right, then turns back to proceed along the main residential street. The buildings gradually diminish in height until a viewer reaches the wooded area and walking path at the property's eastern edge.
While some board members questioned whether the video was realistic, others felt that the vision it shared represents an important opportunity for North Andover.
The skeptics included Vice Chairman John Simons, who objected to the way the video presented 40-foot trees with full foliage in front of buildings and along sidewalks.
"If it ever looks like this, it's going to be 10 years down the road after it's done," he said. "It just isn't going to look like this with landscaping there, but you're leading with that, and that concerns me, because what else is going to be different?"
Andrew Arbaugh, a landscape architect who is working for Trinity, responded that the appearance of trees in the video was similar to the architectural elements.
"This is not the exact landscape plan, this is aspirational," he said. "I think it's important also to note it's a long, phased project. This project will be executed over a period of time. This edge would be one of the first places we would address. It's not going to be a 40-foot tree going in."
Board member Peter Boynton said he was troubled by what appeared to be a tradeoff between a widened buffer of woods at the eastern edge of the project, and 35-foot setbacks between some of the tallest residential buildings in the project and Route 114.
Current zoning for the R-5 district where Royal Crest is located calls for 100-foot setbacks for buildings on Route 114. That's why the project as a whole will require a zoning overlay that will need to be approved at Town Meeting, which would allow for shorter setbacks, taller buildings and other elements in Trinity's mixed-use design.
"If the parcel cannot accommodate both an adequate buffer from the neighborhood and an appropriate setback from 114, I just don't agree with this explanation that it's a tradeoff," Boynton said. "To me it's evidence that the proposal is simply too dense, containing too many things to properly fit within this parcel."
But Martin said that the shorter setbacks will have a positive effect on traffic, ultimately transforming the nature of 114.
"It's subliminal, but it's proven," Martin said. "By bringing them close to the street, we actually calm the street. It functions less as a highway, and more as a street. Your brain slows the car down, you don't press the accelerator as hard. So we think that's a benefit, not a detriment."
While the designs of buildings in the video have not been finalized, Martin said they can still be summarized as belonging to "neoclassical, Georgian, vernacular New England architecture," and said his firm wants to give the whole project the feel of a "prototypical New England Village."
But Boynton objected that the project, with several five-story buildings, seemed too urban to fit that description, and asked Martin for his idea of a "New England Village."
When the architect mentioned Amesbury, but also college towns like Storrs, Connecticut and Hanover, New Hampshire, Planning Board Chairman Eitan Goldberg seized on the latter two as better models for the developer's proposal.
"This is a small college town," he said. "It's off a main highway, it's pretty self-enclosed, it's got residential units, it's got retail, it's got a grocery store. I do see this as a small college town within a town. Personally, I don't think there's anything wrong with that."
When Simons pointed out that, except for the old mill buildings, there was no precedent in North Andover for 79-foot tall buildings, Goldberg countered that that wasn't a good reason not to build them.
"Why can't there be, just because there haven't been in the past?" he said. "I don't understand why there can't be four- or five-story buildings, or why there can't be something that has more of an urban type feel in a part of North Andover. It seems to me that North Andover has 30,000 people in it, and it's not the small town that it used to be."
In response to board members' concerns about density in the design, Martin pointed out that density leads to greater vitality, and is also indispensable to the success of mixed-use design.
"In order for that retail to work, in order for that square to be active and have those people in it, is largely a function of the number of residential units within a very walkable distance, about 1,250 feet, about the length of our main residential street," he said. "So there is a benefit to the additional density."