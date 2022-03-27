NORTH ANDOVER — Numerically at least, the proposed re-development of Royal Crest Estates came into sharper focus during three public hearings that were recently held by the Planning Board. Whether those numbers add up to a project that suits North Andover is a matter that will have to be decided at Town Meeting on May 17.
The project calls for replacing 588 two- and three-bedroom apartments, built on 76 acres along Route 114 in the 1970s, with a mixed use development that comprises 108,000 square feet of office space, 70,000 square feet of retail space and a variety of housing.
Most of the figures discussed so far relate to the dimensions of the proposed buildings, and to the number of residences they would provide. The latter include 824 multi-family units, 385 of which would classify as 40B, and 97 of which would be permanently affordable.
“The permanently affordable units rent for an average of $1,600 per month, considerably below rents on the open market,” said Michael Lozano, vice president of Trinity Financial developers, at the meeting on March 15.
Trinity’s housing plans also include 199 townhouses, described in the hearings as having a purchase price of $750,000 each, along with 35 units of over-55 housing, and 204 units in two dorms for Merrimack College.
“We want to put Merrimack’s role into perspective,” said Jim Keefe, principal of Trinity Financial, at the March 1 meeting. “It represents only 13.1 percent of total housing units, and 10.5 percent of the total land area, while it is a piece of the ultimate financing of the project.”
Translating units into numbers of people, there are 1,600 residents of Royal Crest today, half of whom are students at Merrimack, and 550 of whom live in apartments that are leased for them by the college.
The redevelopment plans would create housing for 2,013 residents, while college housing would have space for 824 students, placing a total of 2,837 people on the parcel.
Dollar amounts
But the project’s numerical profile also features some significant dollar amounts, which Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues shared at the meeting on March 14.
“Royal Crest is actually our largest taxpayer, interestingly,” she said. “However, it has a net negative fiscal impact.”
While the town receives $1.6 million from Royal Crest annually, a study found that it costs the town between $469,000 and $1.5 million, after expenses to the town are added up, including 512 police responses each year.
Under the latest proposal from the developer, Royal Crest in the future would have a net positive fiscal impact.
The proposed redevelopment of Royal Crest would generate “$6.7 million in tax payments at full buildout,” between eight and 10 years after the project’s inception, Murphy-Rodrigues said. Then, after expenses, the town would net $2.1 million to $4.3 million annually.
Those expenses would include 89 additional students in North Andover’s public schools, which Assistant Superintendent James Mealey later said would not be enough to force the town to build a new school.
“The fact that it’s higher, the amount of students projected is higher than what we are now, is not an issue,” he said.
At the meeting on March 14, which was a joint meeting between the Planning and Select boards, the town manager also listed dollar amounts that the town would receive from two development agreements that she negotiated: one with Trinity for a total of $9.7 million, and another with Merrimack College for $1 million.
“I love development agreements, because I think they’re a good road map for the projects,” Murphy-Rodrigues said. “Not only does it lay out what financial benefits we’re looking at, but it also is a commitment from the town and from the developer on how we’re going to act, how we’re going to treat each other going forward.”
The largest of the payments is “$3.5 million for the Franklin School gym, increased classroom space and other improvements.” That combines with two other items in the agreement, $650,000 to re-design Fire Station Two and $500,000 for a Youth Center addition. It will also help pay for Facilities Master Plan ll, the town’s plan for renovating or rebuilding a number of schools and facilities.
The development agreement with Trinity also features $550,000 for water improvements, $50,000 for sewer capacity analysis, and $1 million for a “traffic monitoring and reporting program, to determine if traffic is consistent with traffic studies.”
Those studies concluded that traffic at the new Royal Crest would triple, from a current 4,500 daily vehicle trips to 14,000, said Peter Boynton, a member of the planning board.
Trinity has contended that signal and lane improvements by MassDOT on Route 114 between Waverly Road and Willow Street/Mill Road, which are scheduled to be made between 2024 and 2027, will mitigate that traffic. But Boynton contended that the improvements will be exploited by the additional cars, leaving drivers and pedestrians where they are today.
Another $1 million from the agreement would go toward pedestrian safety studies and enhancements, if necessary, to make it safer for Merrimack students to cross 114.
There would also be $850,000 for parks and fields, $200,000 for a bookmobile, $500,000 for a community policing initiative, $300,000 for downtown improvements, $150,000 for the Senior Center, and $20,000 for a walking trail from Royal Crest to the Franklin School.
An item toward the end of the development agreement states that, if Merrimack comes to own any parcels on the property beyond the dorms, the developer will have to pay taxes on that parcel for 10 years.
The agreement with Merrimack stipulates that the town would draw $100,000 per year over 10 years from an account, and the money would preferably be used to fund education, public safety or town infrastructure.
Approvals needed
To go into effect, both agreements first needed approval by the Select Board, which they provided following their joint meeting with the planning board.
The vote was 4-0, with an abstention from Rosemary Connelly Smedile, who said that a redeveloped Royal Crest would divert too much traffic into surrounding neighborhoods.
But the two agreements still won’t go into effect unless Town Meeting approves the zoning bylaw that would allow Trinity to break ground at Royal Crest.
That outcome, in turn, may hinge on provisions of the Housing Choice Act, which was passed in January 2021. The act includes criteria that allow a zoning bylaw to pass at Town Meeting with a simple majority rather than a two-thirds vote.
As explained by town attorney Jennifer Eagan at the March 15 meeting, one of those criteria relate to the presence of multi-family housing, which is defined as a structure with three or more housing units. The other criteria hinge on mixed use in a development, and on whether it is located in “an area of concentrated development that has industrial and commercial uses.”
As Eagan described them, Trinity’s plans at Royal Crest clearly seem to meet those criteria. But the final determination is made by the Department of Housing and Community Development, where Eagan has submitted the bylaw, and from which she expects a response before Town Meeting.
“The Housing Choice Act was an act by the Legislature encouraging multi-family, by-right housing, so the question is going to be, does this bylaw meet that act,” said Eitan Goldberg, chair of the Planning Board, on March 1. “If it does, then this is a 50 percent vote. If it doesn’t, then it’s a two-thirds vote. My understanding is, the way it’s drafted, it’s a 50 percent vote.”
Commented
