North Andover senior citizens enjoyed games of Rummikub at the senior center Wednesday. Rummikub is a tile-based game for two to four players, combining elements of the card game rummy and tile-based mahjong, which was developed in the 19th century in China. The senior center also offers several different exercise classes, a wood carving club, weekly card games such as bridge, bingo, and 45’s, among other activities.

