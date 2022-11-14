ANDOVER — On Sunday, the community came out for Run for the Troops 5K Walk/Run.
The race supports veterans programs through Challenge Unlimited at Ironstone Farm, Homeland Heroes and Homes For Our Troops.
Runners and walkers made their way through a course that began near the Andover Town Offices.
Run for the Troops is a nonprofit founded to support Home For Our Troops, a group that builds and donates homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.
The race also supports Homeland Heroes, which offers help to members of the armed forces and their families, among other methods, by connecting veterans with services and donating items, according to its website.
