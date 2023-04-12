It started when a high school friend challenged Mark Dennehy and their buddy group to run 2023 Boston Marathon with him.
There were a few issues — at least for Dennehy — who decided to look into the idea through the Boston Marathon Charities portal.
A key issue was that at 55 years old, the longest distance he had run before this “challenge” was three miles.
He needed a little — make that a lot — of inspiration.
Dennehy saw runners were needed for the Boys & Girls Club. He thought of one person: Bert Hammel.
Hammel had coached 36 years at Merrimack College and died in October 2018.
Dennehy was all-in and got all the inspiration he needed to do the 26.2 miles on April 17. He called Hammel’s wife, Jill, for her blessing.
“To say Bert Hammel is a hero of mine would be an understatement,” said Dennehy, who was Merrimack’s hockey head coach for 13 seasons, 11 of which were alongside Hammel.
“What Bert did for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence really stuck with me,” said Dennehy, now Chief Scout of amateur scouting for the New Jersey Devils. “The ABA (Academic-Basketball-Awareness) Camp was one of the greatest creations I’ve ever seen. That was all Bert.”
Dennehy caught himself often checking out the gymnasium and outdoor hoops set up for the 150 boys from the club, who were able to live on the Merrimack campus for almost a week at the camp, getting three square meals a day.
“The gym would be full of young people,” recalled Dennehy. “Bert would call everyone in and highlight a camper. That camper, a kid from Lawrence, would be smiling ear to ear. Then he’d bark out some instructions, blow the whistle and the kids would scamper to their stations. Those kids were his extended family, drawn to him like the pied piper.”
Hammel’s greatest gift, at least in Dennehy’s eyes, was his family.
“His wife and kids took part in his work with the club, which really struck me as well,” added Dennehy.
“Through his work I saw his devotion to his family. His kids would be around a lot, running all over the place. It was awesome.”
Dennehy said he would stop in Hammel’s office a lot over their years together, talking about not only their teams, but their values.
“His players loved and respected him, too,” said Dennehy.
Dennehy has two goals for the Boston Marathon. First, he wants to raise as much money, in Hammel’s name, as possible, and second, finish the race.
“There is no clock with me,” said Dennehy. “I have learned a lot about myself, good health, through training. I’m not a runner by any stretch of the imagination. My goal is to finish.”
And, of course, to keep Hammel’s inspiration alive.
“One of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” said Dennehy. “And Bert’s passion was the Boys & Girls Club. Trust me, if I have any issues (next Monday), and I probably will, that’s where I will get my inspiration.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
