HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square will hold a holiday party Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring ID and proof of government assistance and receive free children’s pajamas. All visitors will receive a book, and all are invited to enjoy hot chocolate, holiday music and a visit by Santa.
Donations of new pajamas for children are being accepted for distribution during the party.
Visit Ruth’s House online at ruthshouse.org.
Snowflake Sweepstakes offers $10K grand prize
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is holding a Snowflake Sweepstakes offering a single grand prize of $10,000, two second prizes of $1,000, three third prizes of $500, four fourth prizes of $250 and five fifth prizes of $100. A live drawing will be held Feb. 19, 2023.
Tickets are $100 each and are available from Alex Eberhardt at 248-881-0487 or Kate Martin at 978-373-5663 or send email to info@haverhillchamber.com.
Stevens Library hosts family movie Dec. 18
NORTH ANDOVER — Stevens Memorial Library at 345 Main St. will be showing the movie “Frozen” Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.
Released in 2013, the movie features the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff.
Visit online at stevensmemlib.org.
Aspen Hill Rehab supports animal shelters
HAVERHILL — Aspen Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, where residents often benefit from animal-assisted therapy visits, has launched “Operation Santa Paws” to collect pet supplies and donate them to a local animal shelter. Now through Dec. 20, the skilled nursing facility at 190 North Ave., welcomes donated items such as blankets and bed sheets, dog and cat beds, towels and washcloths, unopened pet food/treats, pet toys, grooming supplies, collars and leashes, and food/water bowls. For more information, visit AspenHillRehab.com.
MV Credit Union scholarship applications
LAWRENCE — Graduating seniors attending high schools from southern New Hampshire to Rhode Island who are looking for financial support as they prepare for college are invited to apply for one of 15 scholarships from Merrimack Valley Credit Union. Scholarship applications are due by February 28, 2023.
One scholarship recipient will receive the Lisa Lewis Goodman Community Spirit Award. This $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to the student who embodies the community spirit by providing leadership and services in their school and community.
Fourteen recipients will receive $1,000 scholarship awards and will be selected based on their academic success in high school, their commitment to extracurricular and community activities, and their response to the essay question, “How would you define success for yourself?”
To be eligible, students must be a graduating senior of a public, private religious, or technical high school located in MVCU’s Field of Membership. They must also have plans to enroll full-time (at least 12 credits or its equivalent) in a certificate, associates, or bachelor’s program at an accredited college in the United States in the fall of 2023. Applicants do not need to be current MVCU members.
For more information visit mvcu.com/scholarship.
Early Christmas dinner celebrated
HAVERHILL — The Ahepa Acropolis Chapter 39 and the Ahepa Senior Living Apartments Owner Corporation’s board of directors recently held their annual Christmas dinner for the residents Ahepa 39 on Buttonwoods Avenue. This joint effort first started in 1996 continues to this day.
About 45 residents were treated to a baked ham dinner to celebrate the holiday season. Chapter members and the board of directors as well residents enjoy these two events each year, said James Tzitzon, president of the chapter and owner corporation. The baked ham dinner prepared by corporation treasurer Charlie Antonopoulos assisted by the corporation secretary Rob Regan was “outstanding,” Tzitzon said. Food was served by chapter and board members with the help of several wives of chapter members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.