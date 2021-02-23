METHUEN -- Police are searching for two suspects after a liquor store on Broadway was robbed at gunpoint Monday night according to acting Police Chief Kristopher McCarthy.
McCarthy said two men entered S&M Liquors at 47 Broadway at 10:30 p.m.
"One of them brandished a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and ordered him to open the register," McCarthy said. "The clerk opened the register and the other assailant took money from the till."
McCarthy said the two men fled on foot down Annis Street.
While there was no initial pursuit, patrol cars canvassed the area and detectives are following up, gathering evidence and video from stores and homes in the neighborhood.
McCarthy said detectives have some video of the two men but that the quality is insufficient to make a positive identification.
He said they hope to have high quality video to post on social media Tuesday evening.
"Hopefully somebody will be able to ID the suspects," he said.
The robbery is the first in recent memory in Methuen, he added.