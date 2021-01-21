LAWRENCE — Four months after students began the school year learning remotely from home, a select group of city youth were able to return to classrooms for the first time Tuesday.
The first few days back mark a small but critical step in the return to in-person learning, Superintendent Cynthia Paris said, as Lawrence continues a slow and steady approach to battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, 188 students across 10 schools in all grade levels returned to classrooms in buildings, including James F. Hennessey Early Childhood Center, Oliver Partnership Elementary School and Guilmette Middle School.
These students are those expected to get the most dramatic benefits from hands-on instruction and educational supports, such as newcomer English language learners, special education students and others, school officials said.
“It seems pretty obvious to say that classrooms matter, but before the pandemic I think it was easy to take for granted how important and impactful it is for students to have a space designed for and dedicated to learning," Paris said after visiting schools this week.
"Observing and talking with students over the past two days, it’s clear how happy they are to be back in a space where the only thing they need to focus on is school, and to have face-to-face interaction with their teachers,” she added.
When students returned to classrooms, face shields and gloves were provided to supplement the existing mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing protocols, Paris said. The school system also plans to offer what Paris called "rapid antigen testing" for all symptomatic students and staff members.
It is the district's hope to expand in-person learning to additional schools, bringing back more high-needs learners in phases at the beginning of February and March.
“I think the first few days have really driven home why it’s worth all the hard work to bring students back right now," Paris said. "It will definitely continue to require patience as we take things slowly and carefully, but we’re feeling optimistic that this is just a first step.”
The Lawrence community has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. In numbers released by the mayor's office Wednesday, 16,137 residents have fallen ill due to COVID-19, while 206 have died. The city has consistently been designated as a red, high-risk community in the time since the state Department of Public Health released color-coded warning zones