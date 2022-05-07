NORTH ANDOVER — Saint Michael School has been awarded a Catholic Schools Foundation Elementary School Grant for over $55,000 for the 2022-3 school year. The grant will support around 25 current students and allow for the recruitment of new students.
The grant will also support Peter Lynch Scholars at Saint Michael School. These are students with excellent academic achievement, who care for others and have had their lives significantly impacted by a Catholic education.
Families considering Saint Michael School for this fall are encouraged to visit their website at www.SaintMichael.com and call the main office at 978-686-1862 for a tour and to discuss the application process.
Club plans Andover in Bloom
Andover — The Andover Garden Club is presenting Andover in Bloom, a garden tour that will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 4. Those who participate will tour 10 distinctly different Andover private gardens, each with special features that are reflective of their owners, according to the Andover Garden Club website.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the event.
To purchase a ticket visit:
https://www.andovergardenclub.org/andover-garden-tour or call: 978-500-0626.
Care Dimensions honors local nurses
In celebration of National Nurses Week from May 6 to 12, Care Dimensions, the largest provider of hospice and palliative care services for adults and children in Massachusetts, is honoring several nurses from Methuen and North Andover.
Being recognized are Methuen residents Diana Bishop, RN, Irene W. Chege, Paula Marques, and Theresa Petrie; and North Andover residents Tracy Boynton, Corey M. Chandler, Jennifer A. Goodrow, RN, CHPN, Victoria Kury, and Maria Mendieta for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care at Care.
“We are so proud of our nursing staff; nurses are gifted with the ability to discern the worry and apprehension that folks can’t quite get into words when they are feeling vulnerable and isolated,” said Care Dimensions’ President and CEO Patricia Ahern, a 45-year veteran in the field of nursing. “Their capacity to explain complicated medical information is something that everyone values and their strong communications skills help guide families through life’s most difficult moments.”
MV Philharmonic Orchestra concert May 15
PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra is putting on a spring concert entitled “A Pastoral Palette” at Timberlane Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 15, under the guidance of newly named director David Feltner.
Venezuelan born flute soloist Eduardo Gomez will also be featured, playing “Flute Concerto in D Major, Opus 283” by Carl Reinecke.
Tickets will be available at the door or in advance by contacting Lynn Mastorakos by at 603-257-5257, or by email at lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net.
Tickets for adults are $25, seniors are $20, students and teachers are $10 and children age 4 through 12 are $5.
