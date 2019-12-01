SALEM, N.H. — After finishing the Thanksgiving leftovers, but before the snow started to fall, residents in Salem and Andover braved the cold weather to celebrate the season with their neighbors.
Parades in both towns drew hundreds of people as the incoming winter storm brought cold, but held off on snow for the afternoon.
Bundled up in blankets, scarves, hats and mittens, parade-goers were excited to see the marching bands, dancers and floats in both towns.
In Salem, with the 48th annual Holiday Parade, 77 groups participated this year in traveling the 2.2 mile parade route, according to Salem’s parade organizers. In Andover, the annual Firefighter’s Santa Parade continued the town’s more than 60-year-old tradition.
Christmas songs blared from instruments and vehicles. Local scout organizations and bands marched along.
Santa made an appearance at both parades that took place only a short sleigh ride away.