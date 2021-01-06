SALEM, N.H. –– Cindy Jury, the executive director and founder of Salem Family Resources: Success by 6 is retiring, according to a spokesperson for the organization.
“As she moves to retirement, SFR is honoring her as this year's SFR’s Children’s Champion Award recipient,” according to a statement from the group.
SFR is a non-profit organization established in 1994 as a United Way-Success By 6 initiative. It provides parenting and play groups, as well as workshops to both early educators and families with young children.
Over 25 years, Jury and other community members have continued to grow the organization.
Jury is also well known for her work with the Salem Early Education and Development Program and The Windham Cooperative Kindergarten.
Sara Dillingham has been named as Jury's successor.
Christmas tree disposal fundraiser
PLAISTOW — The Fireman's Association is holding a Christmas tree pick up/drop off fundraiser. The cost is $1 for a drop-off and $5 for a pick-up. To get on the pick-up list, please fill out a form at forms.gle/KvvowQZFzfQmxc8AA.
Shabbat service planned
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold its annual Shabbat service honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Friday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The service can be viewed via Zoom at bit.ly/MLKShabbat2020 and on Facebook Live.
This annual service is presented by Temple Emanu-El in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church.
The service will follow the weekly Sabbath liturgy and will include selected readings from the writings of Dr. King. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and Rabbi Rachel Putterman, both of Temple Emanu-El, will conduct the service; members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association and Bradford Christian Academy will also participate.
For more information about membership, religious school, adult education, and social programs, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit TempleEmanu-El.org.
Blood donors entered into Super Bowl tickets drawing
January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.
Those who come to donate blood or platelets this month will be automatically entered into a drawing to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give now through Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win a “Big Game at Home” package that includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter your zip code for a list of area donation sites. You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767 or activate the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.