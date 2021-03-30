Salem High principal promoted 

SALEM, N.H. – School Board members were unanimous Tuesday night when they voted to promote Salem High Principal Tracy Collyer to the role of assistant superintendent.
Collyer has been the principal of Salem High School since 2011. In recent years she oversaw a $73 million refurbishment and renovation of the building.
Starting July 1 she will replace Maura Palmer, who was recently promoted to superintendent after Michael Delahanty announced his retirement. Delahanty led Salem schools for 17 years and is the district's third-ever superintendent.
Delahanty told board members Tuesday he was pleased to nominate Collyer and to see her “move into this critical district role.”
Palmer foresees Collyer as “an outstanding partner in our district’s efforts to advance opportunities for our kids and their families.”
“I’m confident that the entire district will be well served by Mrs. Collyer in this role,” Palmer said.
Collyer began her teaching career in Salem as a high school math teacher in 2002. She moved on to serve as a dean of students, then associate high school principal.