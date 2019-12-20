Salem man indicted for brutal attack on woman in Lawrence 

LAWRENCE — A Salem, New Hampshire, man who police said brutally beat a woman and left her for dead now faces arraignment early next year in Salem Superior Court.
Michael Doyle, 33, of 34 Scotland Ave., was indicted Thursday by the Essex County grand jury for attempted murder, strangulation and suffocation, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Held without bail at Middleton Jail, Doyle now faces arraignment in early January in Salem Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
During a recent hearing in Lawrence District Court, a prosecutor said Doyle beat and strangled the woman and left her for dead behind a Lawrence school on April 27. He didn't know the 35-year-old woman had survived the attack until more than six months later when he was arrested and charged by Lawrence detectives, according to a prosecutor.
The alleged victim was a random stranger, authorities said.
“I did something stupid. I snapped. It was very stupid,” Doyle told Detectives Carmen Purpora and Paul Aliano, who investigated the petite woman’s beating, according to a report.
Detectives investigated the beating for more than six and half months, with help from the victim, who they described as “extremely courageous.” They also used surveillance video, police said.
When detectives questioned Doyle, a landscaper, in November, he confessed to severely beating the woman during a torrential rain storm, police said.
During the Dec. 6 hearing in Lawrence District Court, Doyle was deemed a danger and ordered to remain held without bail by Judge Mark Sullivan.
However, Sullivan allowed Doyle to hide from public view during the hearing. The judge never specified in open court why Doyle was not brought into the courtroom for the public court hearing.
Police said Doyle, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds, left the woman along a path in a wooded area behind the South Lawrence East School on Crawford Street, police said.
During the attack the woman managed to kick Doyle in the genitals after which “he choked her” and during questioning admitted he held his hands around her neck “too long,” a prosecutor said.
The woman was left with black eyes, strangulation marks on her neck and fractured orbital sockets, authorities said.
Seriously injured, the woman awoke on the path several hours later in the early morning darkness. She was “soaked to the bone and alone” but started screaming and was able to alert area residents who called 911, Police Lt. Mark Ciccarelli said previously.
During the lengthy investigation, the woman repeatedly met with detectives to go over the incident and provide information.
Detectives Purpora and Aliano spent months pouring through private and public surveillance video and applying for and obtaining search warrants for digital and cell phone evidence that linked Doyle to the assault, said Ciccarelli, noting the process was “painstaking” and “very lengthy.”
