CONCORD, N.H. — A Salem man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Murray.
Leonidas N. Mavrogenis, Jr., 62, of Salem, has also been ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution, Murray said in a press release.
“Those who distribute child pornography are sharing horrific images of young people who have been abused,” Murray said. “In order to stop this savage exploitation of children, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to see that those responsible are held accountable in court. This serious crime will result in serious federal prison time.”
A member of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified Mavrogenis as distributing child pornography through his IP address, according to court documents and statements made in court. Law enforcement officials searched his house in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 1, 2018 and seized his electronic devices, according to court documents, finding thousands of images of child pornography and hundreds of videos.
“This sentence serves as a warning to any who diminish the seriousness of the sharing of such disturbing images.” said Michael Shea, acting Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) of Boston. “Together with our partners in the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, HSI Boston congratulates the U.S. Attorney’s office for their success in ensuring justice was done in this case. We hope today’s sentence brings some measure of restoration to the lives of those who are victimized by the actions of Mavrogenis and any others who spread this garbage online.”
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated Mavrogenis. He was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le.