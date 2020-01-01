LAWRENCE -- A man from Salem, N.H., was shot and killed just before midnight on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.
The deceased has been identified by the DA's office as Wilson Javier, 35.
At about 11:50 p.m. police got a call of shots fired at 7B Summer St.
Police responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Essex County DA’s Office, Lawrence Police and Essex State Police Detective Unit continue to investigate. No arrests have been made. It is premature to comment on suspects or motive, according to a statement from DA spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
More coming on this story in tomorrow's editions of The Eagle-Tribune.