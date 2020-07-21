SALEM, N.H. — It's going to be a year unlike any other and it's going to take a community to ensure that schools can safely reopen, Superintendent Michael Delahanty told parents Tuesday as they tuned in for an informational meeting via Zoom.
Delahanty and Assistant Superintendents Maura Palmer and Deborah Payne answered parents' questions for 90 minutes Tuesday evening as parents tried to make decisions about sending their children back into the classroom. The district has set an Aug. 1 deadline for parents to opt into either in-person or remote learning. Nearly a week after the district released its plan to reopen schools full-time and allow distance learning, more than 500 questions poured in for district officials, Delahanty said.
“This is very difficult for everybody," Delahanty said when asked about why the district isn't conducting temperature or other health screenings. "I hope, given what everyone has been through if everyone can sustain the hardship for a while longer, whatever that means... Hopefully, there is a vaccine and we are not in this circumstance. I hope that everyone accepts personal responsibility and errs on the side of caution."
The district released an 18-page document detailing plans for reopening, but, as Delahanty said, it is an amendable document for when things inevitably don't go according to plan. One change that's been made so far is that everyone — including young students — will have to wear masks inside in the hallways and other common areas.
Delahanty was also pleased to see teachers overwhelmingly — about 95% — agree to come back to school, which he said goes back to having a plan that made them feel safe. Four elementary school teachers and 11 middle and high school teachers said they could not return in-person, citing health concerns, Delahanty said. Those teachers will be teaching remotely and depending on the demand some others might be asked to teach remotely as well, he said.
Answers to questions about bussing and staffing were more dependent on the number of children returning to school, Delanahty explained. At some schools, the walking radius might be expanded to a mile and a quarter if needed, he said. Other questions like why the district isn't doing any type of health screenings were more straight forward.
The district will not be doing temperature checks because it would be time-consuming every day before school, Delahanty said. Instead, parents have to check in with their child every morning, and he urges parents to err on the side of caution and keeping their student home if they feel under the weather.
With more knowledge of the virus that closed schools in mid-March, Delahanty said he is confident that schools can operate with strict health guidelines but is more prepared to make decisions like closing the schools again as needed.
“We won’t hesitate to shift to a remote environment completely if we need to,” he told parents.
It someone in the district is suspected of having or tests positive for COVID-19, district officials will defer to the state, Delahanty explained.
“I'm not a scientist or health expert so we would take our advice from health experts,” Delahanty said explaining the process of how a public health nurse would be called into the district for contact tracing. If someone is found positive there are a variety of options including having a classroom transition to online learning, he said. The district recently acquired enough laptops so every student has one to make that transition easier, he said.
Teachers are also getting more training on technology and developing an "essential curriculum" to even out potential disparities, Palmer explained.
The recorded meeting will be posted online. There will also be a frequently asked questions page for the reopening process, Delahanty said.