SALEM, N.H. — Questions are pouring in from teachers and parents as they get a look at the Salem School District's reopening plan.
“The unknown always generates some anxiety," said Jim Slobig, president of the teacher's union, the Salem Education Association, and a Salem High School teacher.
In general, he's hearing from teachers that "people are interested in doing their jobs well and doing right by students.”
Parents, teachers and students all have varying opinions on schools reopening for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced educational institutions to close their doors and switch to remote learning. Some parents are excited for their children to get back to some semblance of normal, while others are worried about lingering health concerns.
Salem's reopening plan allows parents to initially choose whether in-person or remote learning is best for their child. If the situation of the pandemic changes, everyone can easily transition back to online classes, according to Superintendent Michael Delahanty.
On Wednesday Slobig was receiving questions from teachers and organizing a town hall session for Thursday with school administrators, he said. Teachers have until Monday to return a school district survey asking if they can return to classrooms.
A second town hall is for parents planned for July 21. Parents are asked to make their decision whether or not to send children back by Aug. 1.
Quest for normal
One of the most frequently asked questions Delahanty has received is about childcare before and after school. The answer is yes, it will be available.
The Create & Discover Learning Center and Boys & Girls Club programs run out of the elementary schools will have to comply with the precautions set by the district, Delahanty said.
As parents go through the guidelines to determine what works best for their family — in-person classes or a remote learning — Delahanty said he wants parents to be as informed as possible in making their decisions.
Shawn Devine knows his 15-year-old daughter is going back to school for her junior year. It's been upsetting to him seeing her change because of how the virus affected her school and social life, he said.
His daughter, a motivated scholar and athlete, has become less engaged in her studies through distanced learning, he said. It's also an important year for scholarships, he added.
While there is a need to protect those who may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus, he said, "we shouldn’t do that at the expense of our kids.”
Rising senior Marissa Merrill, 17, is also planning on going back to school, but doesn't know exactly how she feels about it.
“It’s kind of mixed because as much as school is tough, I do like the environment," Merrill said.
She's worried about the rumors that talking to friends in the hallways, sports and eating lunch will be restricted. According to the plans, students will have to wear masks in the hallways and sit behind clear dividers at lunch, but will still be able to congregate socially.
She's also worried about her immunocompromised classmates and teachers.
"Being at school and having that stress (related to the virus) on that, it's going to make seeing your friends, and being able to talk is so much more important,” Merrill said.
Preexisting conditions
Parents who themselves or have family members with preexisting health conditions that make them more susceptible to a bad case of COVID-19 are also weighing the options.
Kristen Plausky and her husband, who both are at high-risk for complications with the virus, are hoping for the best when sending their 10th and sixth graders back to school. Plausky has been working in a laboratory processing COVID tests while her husband took off time to homeschool their children, she said.
When the extra $600 a week unemployment insurance runs out on July 26, her husband has to go back to work, she said. And in the fall instead of one person leaving the house it will be four, increasing the risk, she said.
“We are not in a position where we can homeschool (without expanded unemployment benefits), so whatever happens we are going to have to go with it and hope for the best," she said. “It’s scary because both me and my husband are both in high-risk categories. I don’t want my kids to be without a parent."
Jillian Smith is waiting for more information before making her choice about sending her rising fourth-grader son Grady and kindergartener Colin to school this year. She's worried about the virus because Grady has a genetic disease called adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD, which puts him at a higher risk for the disease.
Complications from ALD have also caused Grady to have hearing problems, which are difficult to accommodate remotely.
If back at school, Grady would need everyone he communicates with to have a clear mask, so he could see their lips move as they talk, Smith said. The school's plan allows for such accommodations, but Smith questions the practicality of having them by Sept. 2 because she's been trying to get them for personal use for months with no luck.
She hopes that Grady can have his paraeducator and speech therapist, who are assigned to Grady through an Individualized Learning Plan, if Smith and her husband decide to have Grady do remote learning.
“I wish our family was as healthy as the majority… but it’s also not even just about the kids, because they say it doesn’t affect them as much," Smith said, adding that many kids have been more isolated during this time and have had less exposure. "But what about the staff and everyone else in the schools?”
The full Salem plan can be found online at sau57.org/fall2020.