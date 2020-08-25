SALEM, N.H. — The School Board decided Tuesday to allow both middle and high school sports for upcoming school year, provided strict guidelines are followed.
After schools were forced to close last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, individual school boards have been charged with deciding how students and staff will resume learning and other school activities. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association put out guidelines, and districts across the state have been deciding what sports they will participate in.
The board opted to allow sports in a 4-1 decision.
Board member Bernard Campbell was the dissenting opinion, who said last week he would not be supporting allowing sports at this time. The decision came a week after the board first posed the question, allowing time for public comment. Over the past week school board members have received a large number of comments about allowing sports from parents all across the spectrum, they said. A petition started last week to allow fall sports garnered over 1,300 signatures in the past week.
Under the approved guidelines student athletes will be required to wear masks on the sidelines, formal team gatherings outside of practice and games will not be allowed, and other social distancing precautions will be put in place to quell the potential spread of COVID-19.
“If these guidelines are not followed I will … recommend we end the season (for that particular sport) at that time,” board member Michael Carney said in a stark warning to parents and student athletes. He will not hesitate to bring the question to the board, where they would have to have a public vote to end the sport for the season, he said.
“I hope student athletes and parents heed my warning,” Carney said. “I want to see them play but we can’t open it up to everything.”
Eight parents were in the audience of the in-person meeting to hear the decision. Two parents spoke on behalf of student-athletes and their families.
Karen Brady, the mother of two football players, explained that she sees allowing sports as a great opportunity to keep students engaged within their own community where parents and school district officials can have more oversight of what is going on to decrease the potential spread of the virus.
There’s a “unique opportunity to know what these student athletes are doing for 80% of the time” between their school and sports schedules, she said.
Jamie Santo, the father of two multi-sport athletes, explained that the students and community need the camaraderie that comes from sports now more than ever.
“The school experience of course is about going to class and the curriculum, but the activities and clubs make the experience to be a strong leader and strong individual and make those relationships,” Santo said. “And you capture kids at this level — at the high school — to give them Salem pride.”
The vast majority — 85% — of students will be returning to school this fall, according to parent surveys collected by the district. Parents who do not want their students to attend in-person school now that interscholastic sports are being allowed can be accommodated, Superintendent Michael Delahanty explained.
The vast majority of teachers are also returning to school and have not protested coming back like other districts, he added.
All coaches have also agreed to continue coaching, Delahanty explained.
Some fall sports like football, field hockey and cheer leading have started practices already this summer.