SALEM, N.H. — Water restrictions are staying in place in Salem as hot, dry weather paired with people working from home puts stress on the town's water system.
However, Canobie Lake's water continues to be above the voluntary water restriction levels, Municipal Services Director Roy Sorenson told the Selectmen Monday night. The Southern New Hampshire Regional Pipeline that currently brings an additional 300,000 gallons per day helps preserve the town's water supply, he said.
"The regional line is helping with our water demand," Sorenson explained.
Next year when the pipeline is fully online bringing more water to town he expects it "will make a big difference."
In June, the Selectmen ordered that residents can only run sprinkler systems to water their lawns between midnight and 10 a.m. on odd-numbered days.
At the time the town's water pumping station was running 24-hours a day, which wasn't good for it, Sorenson explained. Now the system can handle the pressure better, he said.
People in town who don't receive municipal water aren't restricted, like those who live in Tuscan Village.
"All of the irrigation is provided by their wells," Sorenson explained.
Municipal Services also reviews water plans for the development as things change.
"We aren't providing drinking water so you can water (your lawns) over there," he said, confirming to the selectmen that Tuscan's irrigation systems are linked to the development's wells.