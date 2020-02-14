Salisbury Beach mourns 'mayor of Broadway'

SALISBURY — Salisbury Beach is a bit colder today now that its unofficial ambassador David George Sheafer is gone.
Sheafer died from heart failure at the age of 80 last Sunday. The Air Force veteran was the co-owner of the Salisbury Discount House, which he opened in 1970 with Sandra, his wife of 55 years.
"We met on Salisbury Beach just about 60 years ago," Sandra Sheafer said. "He was stationed at Pease and came down to the beach because he had some spare time and was looking to do something part-time."
She said her future husband would end up getting a part-time job at Tony's Restaurant before moving on to Fun-o-Rama Park.
"He was doing 'guess your weight' and he was good at it," she said. "That's how he got to the beach and that is where we met."
David Sheafer grew up in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and was very proud of his heritage.
"He told anyone he talked to that he was from Pottsville, Pennsylvania," Sandra Sheafer said. "He was very proud of his home state. He was proud to talk about the coal regions and all of that"
Salisbury Discount House was located in three separate locations over the past five decades but was always the true center of Salisbury Beach, according to Sandra Sheafer.
"The store is tourist central in the summer," she said. "We get every question from, 'How do I get to the beach?' To 'Where is the ocean?' In the off season, it was still a place where people could go to the beach and grab whatever they need."
David Sheafer talked to thousands of people from all over the world at his discount store, according to his wife.
"His first question to anyone was 'where are you from?'" she said. "He was always astounded with the answers. There were Europeans and people from Australia and people from the Far East. It was amazing, just amazing how many people found the beach. We get people down there from everywhere."
Her husband was also not shy about voicing his opinions.
"He was always delighted to see people and tell stories about back in the days of Salisbury in the 1960s and 1970s," she said. "He knew everybody from back then. He had a marvelous memory for everything and he enjoyed sharing it with everybody."
Sheafer leaves behind his wife, two children and two grandchildren.
“I’ve had about two dozen people write or call me and say that he was just a good guy," Sandra Sheafer said. "He had his priorities straight. He was forthright, he looked you in the eye and could give you an opinion, which you might not agree with but he didn't get argumentative about it. He was a people person and he was an ambassador at the beach. He loved the beach. He grew to love it after we met and the rest is history."
Selectman Chuck Takesian said he knew Sheafer for more than three decades and his friend was a staple of the Salisbury Beach community.
"We have an empty hole at Salisbury Beach," Takesian said. "He was a wonderful guy, he was positive and it was always great to listen to him."
SPS New England Chairman and CEO Wayne Capolupo said in a text message that Sheafer was "the mayor of Broadway."
"He held court every day from 9 to 5, pretty much seven days a week," Capolupo said. "He could answer any question you had about Salisbury Beach past, present, and future. He had tremendous wisdom and insight in regards to human nature, from the general public to Town Hall, and how to get things done. To borrow a line, 'He really knew how to win friends and influence enemies.'"