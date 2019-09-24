SALISBURY — Salisbury Days are making a comeback this weekend after a 20-year hiatus.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson said the three-day celebration of the town’s history and arts used to take place in Salisbury Square. The event used to be organized by the Salisbury Historic Society and the Chamber of Commerce but seemed to run its course about 20 years ago.
Pearson said several residents approached her about reviving Salisbury Days two years ago and she began working with various town boards, commissions and businesses to get the event back on its feet this weekend.
“There are a lot of people who are really interested in this and it is a good way to get the community involved,” Pearson said. “A lot of people don’t like to venture out when the tourists are around over the summer and now that the season is over, this is another opportunity to get people to go to the beach and the square. They can learn a little bit of the history of Salisbury and do some activities with their neighbors and their friends.”
The three-day event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with the Senior Prom at the Salisbury Senior Center.
Salisbury Council on Aging Executive Director Liz Pettis created the prom for the town’s older residents. Pearson said.
“You can get dressed up and we will have prom photographs and a king and queen,” Pearson said. “There will be food and dancing and should be a pretty fun evening.”
Saturday will see a full day of activities with the Beach Olympics getting the day going at the Beach Center at 8 a.m. Beach yoga with Sarah Olsen will also take place at the Beach Center at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.
A traditional firefighters muster will take place at the Beach Center at 1 p.m. and Joe’s Playland will present Curious Creatures at 2 p.m.
“Curious Creatures is a pretty popular thing we did for the kids on the beach this summer,” Pearson said. “They have all sorts of animals like turtles and alligators and that sort of thing, and kids can get to see them and hold them and touch them.”
A brewfest is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Beach Center and a special Salisbury Beach reunion celebration begins at Salisbury Sports Pub at 7 p.m.
The Salisbury Historic Society will present Pike Primary School tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Salisbury Square as well as a Historical Society Museum tour and antique fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Pike School is a tiny, one-room schoolhouse next to the library,” Pearson said. “They have done a lot of work renovating it and will be opening up the building for tours so that people can go in and see the historic school.”
Salisbury Square will also be the center of activity Sunday, which begins with a strength class with Ruff House Fitness at 8 a.m.
Molly Sullivan will present a yoga class at 9 a.m., and a host of activities, including a craft fair, agricultural exhibit, farmers market and field day, will start at 10 a.m.
There will also be a book fair and mini golf in the town center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Winner’s Circle will hold a cornhole tournament at noon and a beer garden will be set up from noon until 5 p.m.
Football fans will also be in luck Sunday when they get to see the New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills on a pair of big screen TVs at 1 p.m.
Pearson said she is looking forward to a fun weekend and interested Salisbury Days volunteers can contact her at Town Hall.
“We are looking for people to come down and enjoy it, but we’re also looking for some people to volunteer a few hours,” Pearson said. “People can participate all day or they can participate for an hour.