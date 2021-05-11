SALISBURY — A Heritage Mobile Home Park resident pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to two years in jail for not only breaking into a coin shop but stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other items from his mother.
Larry R. Frost II, 41, of 194 Lafayette Road was charged in January with five offenses in connection with the Wayside Coins break-in, including breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, using a motor vehicle without authority, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
He also faced charges of larceny from a building and larceny stemming from earlier incidents when he stole items from his mother, according to court records.
Frost was arrested by local police in mid-January at the home he shared with his mother and ordered held on $15,000 at his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
He pleaded guilty via court videoconference Monday to all but the two vehicle-related offenses and was sentenced to two years in jail and four years of probation, which begins with his jail sentence. Frost also agreed to pay $4,000 in restitution to the coin shop and $13,500 to his mother.
While on probation, Frost must remain drug free with random screens and stay away from Wayside Coins and all witnesses.
Frost's mother told Judge Peter Doyle about the pain her son put her through.
"The day my husband died is the day he robbed me," she said. "I lost my husband and son on the same day."
Speaking from Middleton Jail, Frost said he would pay his mother back and wanted to move on with his life by pleading guilty to most of the charges.
In a report more than 20 pages long, Salisbury police officers and a detective said Frost broke into the Elm Street coin business with an accomplice Dec. 23 about 6:25 a.m., stole thousands of dollars in merchandise and left in a pickup.
Frost was seen by a U.S. Postal Service worker while fleeing the store in the truck, police said. A short time later, state police received a report about a motorist being struck by the same truck on the highway.
The motorist was able to relay enough of the license plate number that police could tie it to Frost.
Police later learned the truck belonged to his deceased stepfather and Frost had been using it without his mother’s permission. A few months before the break-in at Wayside Coins, Frost stole items from his mother and sold them at pawn shops to buy drugs, according to local police.
In his report, Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget wrote that Frost and an accomplice from Seabrook broke into Wayside Coins and stole more than $4,000 in coins, three pocket watches, displays worth more than $1,000 and other items.
Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley wrote in his report that he found a pocket watch outside the building. In the store, he saw coins scattered on the floor.
In addition to the testimony of the letter carrier who saw the two men leave the store, and the positive identification of the truck used as a getaway vehicle, police obtained video footage showing the men.
All those pieces of evidence were used as the basis for a judge to issue an arrest warrant for Frost, according to court records.