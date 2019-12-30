SALISBURY – A section of Rabbit Road was closed for several hours Sunday night as dozens of police officers convinced an armed "person in crisis" to leave his house quietly.
Connor Stanton, 26, of 9 Rabbit Road, surrendered to a state police tactical team around midnight and was charged with illegal possession of a high capacity firearm and other charges related to his handgun, according to Salisbury police.
Salisbury police Lt. Robert Roy said Stanton is expected to be arraigned in the next couple of days at Newburyport District Court. Additional charges could be coming, added Roy.
According to Roy, his department received a phone call around 8 p.m. Sunday about a person with a handgun who was in distress. More than a dozen state troopers from the tactical unit responded to Rabbit Road along with half a dozen Salisbury officers, including Roy. Three Amesbury and Seabrook police officers were on hand to direct traffic away from the closed section of the road.
Neighbors and those inside a nearby business were notified of the standoff and were asked to leave the area. The house, 9 Rabbit Road, is located near the Route 110 intersection and Interstate 95.
About four hours after police responded to the home Stanton shares with his grandmother, he surrendered peacefully to police.
"Actually, it turned out very well," Roy said.