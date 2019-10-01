SALISBURY — A local man accused of throwing a woman down a flight of stairs over the weekend was released on $2,500 cash bail after his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Jeffrey Holt, 32, of Railroad Avenue was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Saturday and ordered to have no contact with the 50-year-old woman he allegedly attacked. He is due back in court Nov. 1 for a pretrial hearing.
His accuser was also in the courtroom Monday morning, obtaining a restraining order against him. Standing before Judge Peter Doyle, the woman recounted how Holt attacked her and previously threatened her.
“He pushed me down eight (expletive) steps,” the woman said.
Doyle granted her request for a restraining order but said she would have to renew it the same day he is back in court.
Holt wore a neck brace in the courtroom Monday, had scratches on his face, and used a cane to walk to the podium after his name was called.
When Salisbury police Officer Craig Goodrich responded to Railroad Avenue about 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, a small crowd was yelling and pointing to a flight of stairs between two apartment buildings where a woman had just been thrown.
“The victim was crying and yelling ‘how could he do this to me?’ I walked over to Holt and had him walk with me to the rear of the small courtyard, away from the angry mob, so I could detain him in handcuffs,” Goodrich wrote in his report.
Holt told Goodrich he was jumped by four or five people after his accuser rammed him while they were on the stairs. He later declined medical treatment when an ambulance crew arrived.
Goodrich then spoke to a witness who told the officer the woman was walking up the stairs when Holt grabbed her and threw her down the stairs.
“I asked him if he was absolutely sure if Holt had pushed her down the stairs purposefully, and he stated that he definitely did it on purpose,” Goodrich wrote in his report.
The woman told another Salisbury officer that she confronted Holt after he threatened to kill another apartment complex resident over a problem stemming from the shared laundry room.
“‘You’re going to kill someone over laundry? You’re crazy,’” Goodrich wrote in his report, adding that after the comment, Holt rushed the victim and pushed her down the stairs.
The victim’s boyfriend saw the attack and he, along with others, jumped Holt, Goodrich wrote in his report.
At the police station during booking, Holt denied pushing the woman down the stairs. He accused her of being the aggressor, running after him and pushing him with her arms.
“Holt stated that he was only walking down the stairs and she rammed him and bounced off, causing her to fall down the stairs,” Goodrich wrote in his report.