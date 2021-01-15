SALISBURY – A Heritage Trailer Park resident was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail Wednesday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court after police say he broke into a coin shop last month and stole thousands of dollars of merchandize.
Larry R. Frost II, 40, of 194 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, was awaiting trial for an earlier offense out of a different court, so Judge Allen Swan ordered him held without bail.
Frost faces several charges in connection with the Wayside Coins break-in, including breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, using a motor vehicle without authority and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense).
He also faces larceny from a building and larceny under $1,200 charges stemming from an earlier incident involving stealing items from his mother, according to court records.
Frost was arrested by local police Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. at his home and by 2:15 p.m. was standing before Swan for arraignment. He is due back in court Feb. 10 for a pretrial hearing.
In a report more than 20 pages long, Salisbury police officers and a detective say Frost broke into the Elm Street business with an accomplice about 6:25 a.m. on Dec. 23, stole thousands of dollars in merchandize, and then left in a pickup.
Frost, according to police, was seen fleeing from the store in a truck by a U.S. Postal Service worker. A short time later, state police received a report about a motorist being struck by the same truck on the highway. The motorist was able to relay enough of the license plate number that police could tie it to Frost.
Police later learned the truck belonged to his deceased stepfather and Frost had been using it without his mother’s permission. A few months before the alleged break-in into Wayward Coin, Frost stole items from his mother and sold them at pawn shops to buy drugs, according to local police.
In his report, Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget writes that Frost and an accomplice from Seabrook broke into Wayside Coins and stole more than $4,000 in coins, three pocket watches, displays worth more than $1,000 and other items.
Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley wrote in his report that he found a pocket watch just outside the building. Inside the store, he saw coins scattered on the floor.
“I knew that the store was never orderly, but the coins on the ground and various items led me to believe that someone had been inside the building and a breaking and entering did occur,” Kelley wrote in his report.
In addition to the testimony of the letter carrier who saw the suspects leave the store, and the positive identification of the truck used as a getaway vehicle, police obtained video footage showing the two men. All those pieces of evidence were used as the basis for a judge to issue an arrest warrant for Frost, according to court records.
