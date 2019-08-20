Salisbury pot shop may open by end of week

SALISBURY — The town’s first retail marijuana shop could open as soon as the end of this week, the owner said Monday.
Alternative Therapies Group Inc. plans to open a retail shop and medical marijuana dispensary at 107 Elm St., formerly a Party Store.
The state Cannabis Control Commission toured ATG’s site Aug. 7 and documents show that it granted the Salem, Massaschusetts, company its final license to open to the public soon after.
ATG Executive Director Chris Edwards confirmed Monday his company is awaiting a notice from the commission so it can open for business.
Edwards said a notice to commence full operations typically comes with a three-day waiting period before the approved shop can open but since his Salisbury location has only been approved for recreational sales, the waiting period may not apply.
“We could have a green light as soon as this week,” he said.
Edwards said his company has worked with the Salisbury Police Department to develop a comprehensive launch plan, which Chief Thomas Fowler confirmed.
“We have been working with them, right from the very beginning,” Fowler said. “We don’t have a date yet on when they are going to open. But we feel it is relatively soon.”
Fowler said traffic on a busy Elm Street during the summer beach season is his department’s biggest concern when it comes to ATG.
“It’s a main road and they will be open on the weekends,” Fowler said. “If there is a big influx when it opens, we want to make sure that we keep the road flowing and they will hire whatever police details I think are necessary.”
Since 2015, ATG has had a marijuana-growing facility in Amesbury, which is where the Salisbury shop will get its supply, according to Edwards.
He said the company has hired 30 people to work full and part time in the Salisbury store, which will feature 10 cash registers for quicker transactions.
ATG also has a medicinal and recreational marijuana dispensary at 50 Grove St. in Salem, where recreational sales began on an appointment-only basis in December. Edwards said he is not sure if the Salisbury location will sell by appointment.