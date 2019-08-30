SALISBURY — The town’s first recreational marijuana store will be open for business next Wednesday.
According to Alternative Therapies Group Inc. president Dan Talbot, his company has received its final approval from the state Cannabis Control Commission to begin selling retail marijuana products at ATG’s store at 107 Elm St. at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The Cannabis Control Commission toured ATG’s planned medical marijuana dispensary and adult-use retail shop on Aug. 7., and issued its final license to open for retail sales soon after.
The company then needed to wait for a notice from the commission to commence full operations which was received by Friday, Aug. 30.
ATG also announced the store’s planned opening on its blog at: http://atgcannabis.com/blog/ATG-Salisbury-Grand-Opening-9-4.
According to the website, no appointments will be necessary for customers at the Elm Street store and all transactions will be cash only.
Customers must bring a valid, government-issued form of identification (driver’s license, passport or military ID) showing they are at least 21 years old to enter the store. State law allows customers to buy up to one ounce of dried flower or five grams of concentrate.
Limited on-site parking will be available for customers who have difficulty walking, while a satellite parking area has been designated behind the Sylvan Street Grille at 195 Elm St.
Free shuttle buses will run to and from the store between 8:45 a.m. and 7:15 p.m., until further notice, seven days a week and parking along Elm Street is prohibited.
Cannabis consumption is also prohibited on the premises, the parking lot, the satellite parking area, and on the shuttle buses.
Customers are asked to be respectful of the store’s neighbors and not to open their purchases while on a shuttle bus.
Customers found or reasonably believed to be illegally diverting cannabis will be banned from the store, according to ATG.