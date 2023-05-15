NORTH ANDOVER — After 33 years, Sal’s Pizza will be closing its North Andover location.
The closure comes as a new location is being opened on Riverwalk in Lawrence near the North Andover line, according to a press release from the company.
“Because the new Lawrence location is so close by, it did not make sense to keep two stores open so close to each other,” said a spokesperson for the company.
The new location is at 425 Merrimack St., and is located within the Haffner’s convenience store, gas station and car wash.
The spokesperson added that the company has shifted its focus to opening new stores in high traffic areas like universities, arenas and convenience stores.
The president and CEO of Sal’s Pizza Sal Lupoli thanked his North Andover customers and said that he regretted any inconvenience caused to his patrons.
“We will cherish the memories of our customers, employees, and the North Andover community for years to come,” Lupoli said. “Our mission was to provide a warm and welcoming environment with delicious pizzas made from the freshest ingredients and we hope we achieved that goal. We cannot thank the North Andover community enough for their support and hope they will come visit us at our new Lawrence location.”
Sal’s Pizza was first opened by Lupoli alongside his brother in 1990 in Salem, N.H. The company now has more than 100 locations in New England.
There will be a grand opening for the Lawrence location on May 24.
