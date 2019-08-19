Sandy Almonte making a run for political office, again

LAWRENCE — From the outside, it looks like this year's fall election could be a quiet, sleepy affair.
For the first time in many years, if ever, there will be no citywide preliminary election in September, something that came as a surprise to many elected leaders.
The reason is that there are only enough candidates in one district — District C, with three — to trigger a preliminary election in September.
Meanwhile, there are so few candidates running for School Committee that it's possible the committee won't even have a quorum, unless people mount sticker or write-in campaigns.
But looks can be deceiving.
It seems there is plenty of activity going on inside the swirling whirlwind of Lawrence politics, with much it coming from a person who isn't even on the ballot.
Former District A City Councilor Sandy Almonte, 47, of 83 Woodland St., pulled nomination papers earlier this year for one of three at-large city council seats. But the City Clerk says she failed to gather the required 100 signatures of registered voters by the deadline, which was Aug. 6. She got 92 signatures certified, he said — eight votes short.
Almonte went to City Hall Friday afternoon to find out which signatures had been decertified by the Board of Registrars and why, but was told by City Clerk Bill Maloney that she couldn't review the signatures on her nomination papers until Tuesday.
Almonte said she also wanted to inspect the signatures on the nomination papers for Jacqueline Marmol, an at-large city council candidate who lives at 2 Museum Square.
She claimed Marmol was illegally gathering signatures in City Hall on Aug. 6 — the day signatures were due — including getting a signature from Election Division worker Dan Tarov.
Marmol denies the charge.
"Dan (Tavor) has been my neighbor at Museum Square for 14 years," Marmol said. "He signed it at Museum Square. We were all just talking at City Hall that day. I don't need her aggravations or her allegations."
Almonte said that Marmol was standing with a group that day that included Lee Fickenworth, a candidate for the District D seat, and that Fickenworth saw the whole thing.
Fickenworth denies she saw anything.
"That's inaccurate," Fickenworth said. "I was not there. Sandy better stop dragging me into her drama. She was mad because we didn't acknowledge her. I was inside the elections department office. Sandy should be ashamed of herself. She's a little drama queen."
Tarov could not be reached for comment.
Almonte, however, said she'd been told by the city clerk that Tarov had been "disciplined" for signing Marmol's papers and that he spoke with Marmol about the incident.
But when he was approached by The Eagle-Tribune last week about the incident, Maloney declined to comment about Tarov, noting that it was a "personnel matter." He also said there was no "formal complaint" about any such incident before him.
Almonte, however, supplied a text message to The Eagle-Tribune that she received from Maloney shortly after she reported the incident to him.
"I was informed and took appropriate disciplinary action with the employee ... Dan Tavor," said the text message from Maloney.
Maloney did not return a phone call or an email about the text message on Friday.
For Almonte, the entire incident is just another example of how city leaders don't want her back in office for one reason or another. She added, however, that even if she's not on the ballot in the at-large race she will run a sticker campaign for her old District A seat.
Currently, there are two, certified candidates for that seat, including incumbent Maria De La Cruz of 26 Summit Ave., and Frankie Caraballo of 139 Saratoga St. One other candidate, Kamal Bozkurt, only had 22 of the required 50 signatures certified, so he's not on the ballot. Neither are John Matatall or Raul Diaz, both of whom pulled nomination papers but failed to turn them in. As such, it is a two-person race that will go directly to the final election Nov. 5.
Almonte said she wants to run for her old seat because her "people need me."
She served District A for seven years before resigning in August 2016 amid a court battle in New Hampshire on assault and other charges stemming from a July incident during which she assaulted a woman and a man on the sidewalk outside a restaurant. She had also been evicted from her home at the time at 91 Woodland St. for failure to pay rent.
On Oct. 27, 2016, Almonte made a deal with New Hampshire prosecutors requiring her to admit to resisting arrest and to one of the assault charges, for dragging the victim out of her chair by her hair. She also agreed to enroll in anger management therapy, to be “of good behavior” for a year, avoid the victim and stay out of the restaurant where the incident occurred in Nashua.
In exchange, Nashua District Court Judge Paul Moore agreed to suspended four of the assault charges — one for each of the punches she threw at the victim — for a year, if she successfully finished therapy and remained in good behavior for a year.
More recently, Almonte spent some time in Florida, working at a car dealership, she said.
She said she needed to "relax, so I took a small recess. I needed to collect myself. I was a bunch of puzzle pieces that had to be put back together."
Her motivation for running, she said, is that "I want to help people, whether I get elected or not."