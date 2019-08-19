Sandy Almonte making a run for political office, again

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.