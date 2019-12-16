NORTH ANDOVER — Banana peels, egg shells and leftovers are being used to create gas that is now helping power the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District facility off Charles Street.
According to a press release from the district, the "Organics-to-Energy Project" began in June 2016 and was completed this month. It added a fourth anaerobic digester, underground food acceptance tanks with associated pumps and a gas-cleaning process to produce pipeline quality gas for fuel.
It's all part of an effort to make the sewer treatment plant, which handles 52 million gallons of sewage a day from Andover, Lawrence, North Andover, Methuen, Dracut and Salem, N.H., more environmentally friendly. The hope is to eventually go off the grid altogether.
Executive Director Cheri Cousens said the program "has been successfully completed and is fully operational, adding significant resiliency to the circa 1977 facility, including the ability to produce its own energy using a renewable fuel produced onsite and the potential to offset a nearly $3 million annual energy bill."
Now, GLSD can provide day-to-day power needs at its main facility using a renewable fuel source, biogas, produced within its anaerobic digesters.
"Once the facility is totally self-sufficient and no longer drawing from the electrical grid, surplus energy will be exported and net-metered to offset energy costs at our remote pumping station," she said.
In addition to nearing energy self-sufficiency, The Organics-to-Energy system also provides a needed outlet for diverted organics and food waste as required under the state's Solid Waste Master Plan.
That plan calls for the diversion of food waste from landfills and incinerators to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a goal achieved also by utilizing electricity at the location of production, which is 60 percent more efficient than obtaining it from the grid.
Meanwhile, state-of-the-art technology is being used to reduce emissions from the two, 1.6-megawatt engines used at the facility. Heat is recovered from the engines and exhausts, reducing reliance on natural gas-fueled boilers and furnaces for heating.
Major electrical upgrades were also included to replace 40-year-old electrical infrastructure, improving overall reliability.
The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources has estimated that the project will reduce GLSD’s greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent, which is equivalent to taking more than 1,000 cars off the road and fuel savings equivalent to filling 70,000 cars every year.
“This Organics-to-Energy project helps Massachusetts reach its goals for organics diversion, resiliency and clean energy generation, and is a national model for sustainable infrastructure,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg, whose agency provided financial assistance and technical reviews of the design plans for this project.
“By reducing its electrical use and maximizing its on-site renewable energy production, the system’s energy footprint will be net-zero – producing enough energy to meet its own power needs. That will allow GLSD to continue to operate its wastewater treatment systems, even when the power goes out, helping to protect public health and water quality in the Merrimack River.”