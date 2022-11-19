METHUEN -- Chris Kringle wasn't the only star of this year's Santa Parade.
Although the bearded-one brought up the rear of the popular event from his perch atop a fire truck, he was preceded along the route by dozens of local celebrities, including Mrs. Essex County, an assortment of elves of all sizes, live bands, dance troupes and even the occasiona politician.
The parade kicked off around 1 p.m., starting at 144 Pelham St. and wound through city streets before ending at 49 Pleasant View St.
Even Mayor Neil Perry got into the action, passing out candy from inside a red convertible while wearing the obligatory elf's hat.
