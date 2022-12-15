LAWRENCE — Two comfort dogs, Oliver and Lancer, along with Santa Claus, greeted diners Sunday at the Autism Eats event at The Claddagh Pub.
Autism Eats provides “autism-friendly non-judgmental environments for family dining, socializing and connecting with others who share similar joys and challenges,” according to the group’s mission statement.
Lawrence police along with members of the Valley Jr. Warriors also participated in the holiday event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.