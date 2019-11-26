The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of my forever friend, SEH, Dec. 24, 2018, and my garden guru, Paul $5
Love you always, Aunt Jeannette. Say a prayer $5
In loving memory of Danny. Although you are gone, you are never forgotten $5
For Jayson and Tyler, always hear the bell and believe $10
Mom and Dad, you are missed more each day. Love you both always, Christmas 2019 $10
In loving memory of my husband, Joseph Sciacca Sr., from Sophie $20
Merry Christmas, from the Harringtons $75
Gratitude to Jesus for his protection and provision $20
Averill Blatchford $25
From Marie Boda $25
In memory of Christopher John Battles. Sadly missed by Dad and Paris $100
In memory of Peter and Nellie Ackarey, from their family $25
In loving memory of Dave Courtney, who passed on Nov. 28, 2018. So dearly missed by his wife, Karen, and daughter, Carrie, along with his entire family and all his friends. A good soul who loved being one of the Acre boys. Love you always $50
In memory of my loving wife, Midge, and my loving daughter Di Di, with love from Ted Descoteaux $100
Today’s total: $475
Grand total: $4,690