The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

In memory of Ellen, a wonderful mom and spouse $50

In memory of Victor and Dorothy Guertin. Merry Christmas, Maureen $100

Merry Christmas $100

From Patricia McCarthy $100

Merry Christmas, from Lillian and Jim Wright $50

In memory of the Barry, Carelli and Lapadula families, from Mr. and Mrs. Frank Barry $25

In loving memory of our Robbie and Darren Caraccio $50

In thanksgiving for the wonderful memories of past Christmases, from Mr. and Mrs. William Gallant $100

From the Cantu and Lippi families, in memory of Mom and Dad and brothers Gary, Jeff and Jack, from George R. Lippi $25

Merry Christmas, Leslie and Rick $100

Cheers to all members of our military, current and past, from W.R. and N.A. James $100

In loving memory of William D. Cox, Beatrice M. Cox, Joseph L. Cox and Paula M. Cox $100

In loving memory of all the departed souls of the Jacobson and Ohanian families. Always in our hearts and prayers, from Walter $25

In memory of Arthur Myers, from Eugene Ferraro $35

In memory of my husband, Bill, and my sister-in-law, Peg, from Connie     $100

In Margo's memory, from Sue Tucker $30

Peace on Earth, from Darlene Kalil $100

To my beloved wife, Bobbie, from Beanie $100

In loving memory of our son, Bryan, from Marjorie and Harry Nelson $100

Today’s total: $1,390

Grand total: $6,390

