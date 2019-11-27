The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

Happy Holidays, from Andover Classic Wines LLC $100

In loving memory, to our parents Joseph and Mary Denaro and Alfred and Ann Beaulieu, from their children Alfred and Rosalind Beaulieu. Love you and miss you $25

In memory of Joyce Holzman, from Helen $35

Merry Christmas, happy holidays and happy new year, from Wes Slate and Georgia Bills $25

John's Oil Co. $100

Merry Christmas and happy new year $25

Today’s total: $310

Grand total: $5,000

