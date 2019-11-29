The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In memory of Mom and Dad (Memere and Pepere). We miss you both so much $25Happy Holidays to all, from Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, Joseph J. Bevilacqua $100Alice Phair $50In memory of Jacob Eyssi, sadly missed by wife Elaine, five daughters and eight grandchildren, from Elaine Eyssi $50
In loving memory of Connie Lynch and Dorothy Zing, from John Lynch $100
Merry Christmas and happy new year, from G. I. Proulx $25
In memory of my husband Edward J. Kowalczyk, who is greatly missed by his wife Lorraine $25Merry Christmas, from Lisa, Mike and Chris $100
Love and peace, from Bettie C. Paradis $25
In memory of my loving husband Bomar “Bo” Kramer, from Barbara $25
Happy holidays, from David and Nancy Charest $25
“Ter nagedachtenis van opa. Rust in Vrede” (In memory of grandfather, rest in peace), from Melissa Knight $20.10
In memory of the friends and family we have lost, the Wright family $50
Merry Christmas, from Joe and Jeanne Lehmann $60
Christmas is about Jesus, love and families. Enjoy being together $400
In loving memory of Rev. Louis Gerard Comtois and Dr. and Mrs. Matthew S Venti. Each one was a source of inspiration to others through example. Let us always remember their good deeds. Margo $50
In loving memory of my father, Edmond Schelling, who taught me to be the handyman that I am today, from son Roger $50
In loving memory of my beloved parents, Dolores and Paul Comtois. They were the best spiritual role models for their seven children. May they both enjoy their eternal reward, heaven. Daughter Marguerite $50
Remembering our parents, William and Eileen Mahan, and Louis and Lucy Napoli, with love from Donna and Louie Napoli $50
Merry Christmas, the White family $100
In memory of all our loved ones. Love, Alice and Skylar $20
Loving memory of the Gilmore and Richardson families. Merry Christmas and happy, healthy new year $100
In memory of a very special lady, Lorraine Hemond. We love you very much, Mom Linda and Dick Lacasse $35
Anonymous $100
Today’s total: $1,635
Grand total: $8,025