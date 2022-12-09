The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of a wonderful friend, neighbor and all around nice guy, Bobby Maldonado. He will be sorely missed by many. Happy Holidays to all. Paul & Fran Kuchar $30
Merry Christmas from Dawn and Mike Gilmore $150
In memory of deceased members of Ryan & Webber families $150
Merry Christmas from the Mailloux Family and in loving memory of our parents that have gone before us. Vito & Guiseppina Cunsolo and Donat Mailloux $100
Happy Holidays $100
In memory of Connor J. and Edward J. Opolski--Anonymous $50
In loving memory of Mary and John Kennedy, Jayne and Chris Kennedy, and all departed members of the Kennedy and Clark families--Anonymous $250
From Joyce and Paul Beauchesne, thank you Rich and Jan $50
In memory of our parents Ruth & Mac Margaret & Howard, Merry Christmas Judy & Al $100
In memory of Jack & Cecile Timony and Tony & Mary Carbone $50
In loving memory of family, friends and canine companions that we’ve lost but will never be forgotten. From Mike and Judi Arasi $100
For those who need happiness. DDP $50
Pray the Rosary for World Peace $25
Anonymous $1,000
Happy Holidays! — Attorney Mark A. Machera $100
Trying hard to get through the 1st Christmas, miss my husband Frank so much — Linda Call $50
You taught me so much, love and miss you daddy Frank — John Pelletier $50
Happy Holidays! In memory of Bob Gablosky and Kevin Anderson, from the Gablosky Family $100
In remembrance of family who have passed — Patricia DePietro $100
In memory of our Grandpa Fred, Nana Sue and Farah Grandparents — From Ali, Elena, Liz and Mike $100
In memory of John and Grace Mulligan — John Mulligan Family $100
In loving memory of Leo Sansoucie. It was a great 61 years. Always in my thoughts and heart. Theresa S. $25
Peace on Earth to all! — Dennis Hebert $100
In memory of Alexander McGregor (Mac) & Simone C. McGregor from Allie, Jeanne, Amy, Jacob + Patrick $50
George & Carolyn Koehler $1,000
Anonymous $25
In memory of all our deceased relatives + friends — Jeanne & Richard Rapazza $25
From R & M $10
In loving memory of my parents, Helen and Tom Wefers and my brother Tom Wefers, Jr. from Joan $100
In loving memory of George + Edie, & Phil + Marie — from Phil + Ginny $122
In memory of Louis Palazzo Sr., Best husband and dad. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts. Pat and Louis Jr. $25
Betty Hamilton $50
Christmas Blessings to all — James O’Connor $50
Total: $4,387
Grand total: $52,339
