In loving memory of our brother Billy. Spending his first Christmas in Heaven. Love — Linda, Dennis, Sandra, & Scott $25
In memory of Robert Gosselin on behalf of the Wermens Family. $50
God Bless us and keep us safe from sickness, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! — Mrs. Angelina Puglisi $10
In loving memory of my Husband Bomar — Miss you. -Mrs. Barbara Kramer $25
Happy Holidays in memory of Billy Baker! From Baker Family $25
In memory of US ARMY S/SGT Jame Albert Demers who died of his wounds almost 50 years after coming to the rescue of his men who were trapped in an ambush in Vietnam. Rest in peace brother. — John $50
Happy Holidays! From Amelia Capone $20
In memory of US Army PFC EVAN William O’Neill, killed in action September 29, 2003 at Shkin, Afghanistan, while saving the lives of 23 of his comrades and earning the Bronze Star with “V” device for heroism. America’s best. — John $50
Thinking of Fronny, Suz, Helen, and Lynnie. $100
Remembering the spirit of Christmas with loving memories of Anthony & Lucille Bonanno. Merry Christmas from daughter, granddaughter and family. $50
In memory of GY/SGT George P. Kendall, USMC and SP-4 Frank Doezema, US Army, both killed in action at Hue, Republic of Vietnam during the TET Offensive in February 1968 while saving the lives of their comrades. Gone but NEVER forgotten. From John $100
Merry Christmas! From Rose Duchesne $50
In honor of The Crew — From Jean Tearano $30
Happy Holidays, from LPL Financial $1,000
Happy Holidays! From Johns Fuel Service Inc $100
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! Lita Fitzbbons $25
In memory of my husband Bill, Love Connie $100
Happy Holidays! From Beverly Smith $25
In memory of my father + mother, Vahan and Helen Hagopian, I wish everyone a Happy Holidays — from Carol Hagopian $20
Happy Holidays! From the Fisichelli Real Estate Team Inc. $100
Merry Christmas, from Krista Bajor $50
In loving memory of J. Michael Davis a loving husband, dad, and grandpa an Meghan Davis Lynch a loving wife, sister, daughter and auntie. You are both deeply missed and forever loved. Love, The Davis and Lynch Family
Total: $2,055
Grand total: $39,090
