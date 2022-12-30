The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Merry Christmas in memory of Edie Dosatone from the Tretter Family $100
In loving memory of Daniel, my husband and Tanya, my daughter-in-law. I miss you!
Merry Christmas! — L. A. $100
In loving memory of our Pops and Mumsie Willis and Dad Stone. Linda, David & Martin Stone $150
In loving memory of Mom and Dad Gulezian, Glen, Dean Peterson, Nick and Foula Peterson, Jim’s mother, Margaret, Jim’s dad, James, Sam DerAnanian, Aunt Dot and Uncle Vahey Gulezian, Maryanne Lane and Melissa. May you rest in peace. Love Jim and Greta McElvanna $100
Anonymous $50
Happy and Healthy 2023. Arthur and Vinnie $100
Merry Christmas and a Happier New Year from Hermann and Jeannette $50
In loving memory of Fred Nasser. We love and miss you every day and especially miss your beautiful Christmas trees. Love, Marie & Nick Napoli, his loving grandchildren, and grand-dog. $100
In loving memory of Albert & Irene Alartosky, Cheryl & David Makepeace, Mary Greene & Helen Matuk. Forever in our hearts, From Rick & Judy $25
Total: $775
Grand total: $85,599
