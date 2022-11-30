The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

Wes Slate + Georgia Bills $25

Thankful for my wonderful family and friends, from Elizabeth $25

I miss you more each day Bobbie, your beloved wife — From Beanie $100

Wishing all a Merry Christmas $50

Telly and Dena Papanikolaou $30

In memory of my son Eric Robert Brolin. RIP $500

In memory of Roger J Bradley and Louis and Annfrances Gosselin. From Dianne Bradley $300

Anonymous $200

In loving memory of Lionel, Germaine and Linda Duhamel, Santina Marcello and Walter Kinney. You are all greatly missed! $150

Merry Christmas, from Dawn Ackerman $50

Happy Holidays, the Butlers $100

In loving memory of Michael Carney $25

Happy & Safe Holidays to all! In loving memory of my parents Angelo & Anne Angelari and my brother Michael Angelari from Norma & Ed Lapointe $150

Hampshire Road Self Storage $100

Blessing at Christmas from Tea & Addy $25

I miss you more each day Bobbie, your beloved wife — From Beanie $100

In memory of those who have left us too early, Wendy Theberge, Charles Peikert, Rita & Fred Theberge, Sheila Batal, Brianna McCarthy. You are all in our hearts. Merry Christmas. Party with the angels. — Love Sylvia & Don Theberge $50

Total: $1,930

Grand total: $35,181

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you